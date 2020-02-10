Cameron Carter-Vickers clears the danger against Cardiff

Hatters rated: Luton Town 0 Cardiff City 1

Luton slumped to a 1-0 reverse against Cardiff City on Saturday to remain firmly rooted at the bottom of the Championship table.

The hosts failed to take their chances in the first period, and saw hopes of a first clean sheet since October go up in smoke when Lee Tomlin scored the winner with 17 minutes remaining. See below for how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

Third successive contest he has looked assured and in command. Cleared his lines well and made a superb reaction save from Paterson after Pearson error. Saw his deserved first clean sheet dashed late on by Tomlin.

1. Simon Sluga\: 7.5

Improved display on his efforts at West Brom last week as he didnt do a great deal wrong, with Luton looking solid defensively for large chunks of the fixture.

2. James Bree\: 6.5

Allowed too many crosses to come in early on, as he was caught out of position on occasion. Tightened up afterwards and when he did look to attack, sent over one wonderful cross that should have been buried by Collins.

3. Dan Potts\: 6

Bar one mistake when he was bailed out by Sluga, had looked in dominating form for much of the encounter. Made one important goal-line clearance in the first half and got stuck in wholeheartedly.

4. Matty Pearson\: 7.5

