Hatters Rated: Luton Town 0 Swansea City 1

Luton saw their two game winning run at home ended by Swansea City on Saturday, going down to Andre Ayew's later winner.
The defeat was Town's third in a row as they sit fourth bottom in the Championship at the halfway point of the season. To see how the Hatters rated on the day, read below.
1. Simon Sluga: 8
Back in after the Derby debacle and deserves great credit for his response, giving a solid display. Well protected, but made a fine stop from Ayew and commanded his box, with good handling and impressive kicking.
Had a real test up against former Man City winger Celina and did well for the majority of the contest, sticking to his task doggedly. Made one good burst forward when he got a rare opportunity to show his attacking qualities.
Continued in his left back role and gave a solid showing, with some excellent clearing headers as City put a number of of threatening crosses. Unfortunate that a trip saw him lose his footing for the Swans winner.