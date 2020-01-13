Hatters rated: Luton Town 1 Birmingham City 2

Lukas Jutkiewicz put the visitors in front early on and although James Collins levelled from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, Gary Gardner won it for City just seven minutes later. To find out how the Hatters rated, see below.

1. Simon Sluga: 6 Looked to have made a top save from Jutkiewiczs early header only to see the ball unfortunately bounce down and over the line. No chance with the second either as it went through Pearsons legs.

2. Donervon Daniels: 4.5 Didnt get close enough to prevent Bela sending over an early cross that saw City take the lead and put Town on the back foot once more. Rectified that a few times afterwards, but passing wasnt the greatest.

3. James Bree: 3.5 Outjumped by Jutkiewicz inside five minutes for the first goal despite prior warning from boss Jones about the Blues tactics. Struggled badly during the opening period and was withdrawn at the break for Potts.

4. Matty Pearson: 4.5 Couldnt react quickly enough to prevent Gardners shot from nutmegging him to put City back in front. Won the penalty, but distribution from the back was poor, too often going long and sending the ball out of play.

