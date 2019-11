It had looked like the Hatters would emerge with a point after James Collins netted to bring the scores level after Patrick Bamford broke the deadlock for the visitors. However an own goal from Matty Pearson in the dying moments saw Leeds emerge with all three points. Here's how the Hatters rated on the day.

1. James Shea (STAR MAN): 9 Made a string of fine stops throughout, none better than the first half double save that prevented Leeds moving in front. Might be annoyed to be beaten at his near post for opener, but didnt deserve to be on the losing side jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. James Bree: 7.5 Back in the side in the absence of Cranie and had his hands full with the threat of Harrison. Handled him well enough in much-improved display, while still able to get forward on the right flank when the chance arose. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Dan Potts: 7.5 Another who was severely tested throughout as Leeds dominated. Made some good interventions and sliding blocks, before really should have snatched Town a point, somehow heading wide in stoppage time. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Matty Pearson: 7.5 Had to keep his wits about him all afternoon with Leeds clever and intricate play. Thought he had made it 2-1 only to be denied by a late flag and then couldnt prevent Klichs cross deflecting off him and into the net. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more