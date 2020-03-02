Hatters rated: Luton Town 1 Stoke City 1

Town earn a late point against relegation rivals Stoke City on Saturday.
Striker James Collins netted an injury time penalty as the Hatters salvaged a potentially crucial 1-1 draw with the Potters at the weekend. To see how the hosts rated on the day, read below.
1. Simon Sluga (STAR MAN)\: 7
Left with little chance to prevent Vokes from turning in from close range, but then made an absolutely crucial save to prevent Ince adding a quickfire second, as surely there would have been no way back then.
Defender saw plenty of the ball out on the right as he tried to get forward. Delivered a few dangerous crosses in, one for Collins to volley goalwards, but it wasnt a role that suited his qualities best.
Had chances to get forward on the left, but too often turned inside or back, opting for the safer pass. Faces a spell on the sideslines now after one late charge upfield saw him hobble off with a hamstring injury.
Recovered from a shaky opening to the game as Towns back-line looked nowhere near as solid as they had done against Brentford. Improved second half display limited City to very little in terms of chances.