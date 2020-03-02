James Collins celebrates drawing Luton level from the penalty spot on Saturday

Hatters rated: Luton Town 1 Stoke City 1

Town earn a late point against relegation rivals Stoke City on Saturday.

Striker James Collins netted an injury time penalty as the Hatters salvaged a potentially crucial 1-1 draw with the Potters at the weekend. To see how the hosts rated on the day, read below.

Left with little chance to prevent Vokes from turning in from close range, but then made an absolutely crucial save to prevent Ince adding a quickfire second, as surely there would have been no way back then.

1. Simon Sluga (STAR MAN)\: 7

Defender saw plenty of the ball out on the right as he tried to get forward. Delivered a few dangerous crosses in, one for Collins to volley goalwards, but it wasnt a role that suited his qualities best.

2. Martin Cranie\: 6

Had chances to get forward on the left, but too often turned inside or back, opting for the safer pass. Faces a spell on the sideslines now after one late charge upfield saw him hobble off with a hamstring injury.

3. Dan Potts\: 6

Recovered from a shaky opening to the game as Towns back-line looked nowhere near as solid as they had done against Brentford. Improved second half display limited City to very little in terms of chances.

4. Matty Pearson\: 6

