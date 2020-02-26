Hatters rated: Luton Town 2 Brentford 1

Luton picked up a superb three points in their quest for Championship survival as they defeated high-flying Brentford 2-1 at Kenilworth Road last night.
Shandon Baptiste put through his own goal, while Martin Cranie volleyed home the second on the stroke of half time, as although OIlie Watkins pulled one back late on, Town hung on for a crucial victory. See how the Hatters players rated on the night below.
1. Simon Sluga: 9
Keeper was a huge part of Towns win with a number of excellent saves on the night, few better than his effort to turn Benrahmas close range blast over. Managed the game effectively to give Luton breathing space too.
Restored to the team at right back as he added some vital experience to proceedings. Popped up on the stroke of half time with the crucial and unexpected second, cracking a marvellous volley into the top corner.
Redemption of sorts for the full back who had an absolutely torrid time during the Griffin Park nightmare earlier in the season. Had his hands full throughout as Brentford attacked incessantly, but stuck to the task well.
Kept things sensible for the majority of the encounter against a high-class front-line as if the ball came anywhere near him, he got it away with a trusty header or firm boot. Just gets better and better with every game.