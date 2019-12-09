Hatters rated: Luton Town 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Luton staged a dramatic comeback to secure a crucial 2-1 win over relegation rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 with three minutes to play, Callum McManaman drew Town level, before George Moncur won it in stoppage time. See how the Hatters rated for their efforts on a thrilling afternoon below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
No chance with Moores bullet header, while thankful the strikers aim was slightly off with another chance moments later. Kept his cool to pass out from the back when some supporters were urging him otherwise.
Kept his place after Brentford defeat and looked to be growing into the game securely, sending over one fine cross for Cornick. Went down with a groin problem though as his afternoon was ended on 20 minutes.