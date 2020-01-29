Hatters Rated: Luton Town 3 Derby County 2

Luton picked up a thrilling and absolutely vital 3-2 victory over Derby County at Kenilworth Road last night to reignite their chances of survival in the Championship this season.
After Wayne Rooney had put the Rams in front, Town hit back to lead 2-1 through Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Donervon Daniels. Ex-Hatter Chris Martin pulled County level with five minutes left, only for Jayden Bogle to turn Harry Cornick's cross in moments later as the hosts won it. Check out how Luton's players rated below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7.5
Will be thrilled there was no repeat of his horror show at Derby earlier in the season. Handling was spot on throughout and didnt take any risks when clearing this time. Powerless to prevent either Rams goal as well.
Looks a different player in his preferred right back role with an excellent display. Not afraid to get stuck in, while broke forward productively on a number of occasions. Picked out Daniels with his corner to make it 2-1.
Another who recovered from a tough outing at Forest to put in a much better display, not dropping off to allow the Rams wide-men a run on goal. Aerial strength saw Town clear their lines effectively from corners too.
Despite clearly suffering with an injury picked up in the first half, made some crucial blocks at the start of the second to prevent Derby going in front. Had to virtually drag himself off soon afterwards as he just couldn't continue.