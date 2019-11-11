Hatters Rated: Reading 3 Luton Town 0

Luton fell to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at Reading on Saturday, their fourth Championship loss in a row.
Despite starting brightly, the Hatters fell behind on 22 minutes to Michael Morrison's header and never recovered, as Ovie Ejaria (30) and Garath McCleary (79) were on target. Here's how the Town players rated on a disappointing afternoon.
1. James Shea: 6
Keeper did his best making some decent stops from Richards in the first half and then Puscas' header after the break. Let down by his defence once more though as Town's back-line gifted Reading three goals.