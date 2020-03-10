Hatters rated: See how Luton Town's players performed in February

1. #Tue Mar 10 12:46:16 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Sonny Bradley\: 7.75''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Only played two games last month, but captained Town to back-to-back victories and clean sheets in the process against Sheffield Wednesday and then Middlesbrough. Hip injury kept him out before and after.''[IPTC]Headline=Sonny Bradley\: 7.75

Only played two games last month, but captained Town to back-to-back victories and clean sheets in the process against Sheffield Wednesday and then Middlesbrough. Hip injury kept him out before and after.

