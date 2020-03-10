Hatters rated: See how Luton Town's players performed in February

Graeme Jones' side picked up three wins and a draw from their seven matches, collecting two clean sheets in the process. See below for how the Hatters squad rated during the month.
Sonny Bradley: 7.75 - Only played two games last month, but captained Town to back-to-back victories and clean sheets in the process against Sheffield Wednesday and then Middlesbrough. Hip injury kept him out before and after.
Simon Sluga: 7.57 - Keeper enjoyed an error-free month, picking up his first clean sheet against Sheff Wednesday, following that up against Middlesbrough. Brilliant display in Brentford win and was star man during Stoke draw.
Matty Pearson: 7.57 - Had a brilliant month, none more so than his excellent MOM display in the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Strong effort when moved to right back for the win at Middlesbrough before pairing up solidly with Carter-Vickers.
Glen Rea: 7.5 - Seven starts out of eight showed he is well and truly over his injury now. A vital cog in front of the back four, as he was in top form all month, winning the star man tag at West Bromwich Albion too.
