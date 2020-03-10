Luton's players celebrate beating Sheffield Wednesday, one of their three victories in the month

Hatters rated: See how Luton Town's players performed in February

Luton breathed life into their Championship survival bid after an impressive February.

Graeme Jones' side picked up three wins and a draw from their seven matches, collecting two clean sheets in the process. See below for how the Hatters squad rated during the month.

Only played two games last month, but captained Town to back-to-back victories and clean sheets in the process against Sheffield Wednesday and then Middlesbrough. Hip injury kept him out before and after.

Keeper enjoyed an error-free month, picking up his first clean sheet against Sheff Wednesday, following that up against Middlesbrough. Brilliant display in Brentford win and was star man during Stoke draw.

Had a brilliant month, none more so than his excellent MOM display in the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Strong effort when moved to right back for the win at Middlesbrough before pairing up solidly with Carter-Vickers.

Seven starts out of eight showed he is well and truly over his injury now. A vital cog in front of the back four, as he was in top form all month, winning the star man tag at West Bromwich Albion too.

