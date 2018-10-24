Hatters rated v Accrington Stanley

Luton Town hammered Accrington Stanley 4-1 at Kenilworth Road last night with a superb second half display, as Danny Hylton netted a hat-trick, while Andrew Shinnie also scored. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

James Shea: 7.5 - Decent save from Zanzala’s header in the first half, but won’t be happy with the manner in which he was beaten soon afterwards by the striker. Good save to prevent McConville pulling one back after the break, while his handling impressed throughout.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Defender had another fine game as his stock continues to rise. Went on a number of raids during the second period as at one point he tried to take the whole defence on by himself on another burst forward.

James Justin: 8 - Might have gone out earlier to prevent the cross coming in for Stanley’s equaliser, but that was the only blip. Wonderful run and first time cross to set up Hylton, while he then produced a stunning block to stop Zanzala making it 3-2.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Up against his former side and lost Zanzala badly for the equaliser as he got caught out by the flight of the cross. Recovered to make some crucial clearances as the game wore on though.

Sonny Bradley: 8.5 - Defender was a tower of strength all evening. Excellent leap to head the ball back across for Hylton’s hat-trick, while he was desperate to score late on, charging upfield in search of a first Town goal.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Looked good in possession once more but it was his defensive efforts in the latter stages that really caught the eye. Was often in the right place to clear the danger as Stanley pushed, although fortunately saw a late header sail inches over his own bar.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Not quite as swashbuckling as he has been this season, but still a mighty fine display on the night as he has become such a vital cog in Luton’s well oiled midfield machine.

Andrew Shinnie: 9 - Easily his best performance this term as he put his stamp on proceedings in midfield. Noticeably taking more shots on as he had one attempt wide in the first half, then found the bottom corner early in the second. Constant closing down saw him win possession back to cross for Hylton to make it 3-1.

Jorge Grant: 8.5 - In a rich vein of form at the moment as he looks completely at home in Luton’s diamond. Brilliant vision sent Justin away for the breathtaking counter-attacking opener and then swung in a free kick which led to Hylton’s treble.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 9 - Pushed mightily close by Shinnie, but he was in the right place at the right time on three occasions to net an excellent hat-trick. Showed great composure to keep his cool on a fiesty night, preferring to let his scoring boots do the talking despite what others have said.

James Collins: 8 - Along with Hylton they put in plenty of hard work all evening, as is becoming the norm. Should have had his own goal at the death too, denied by a superb Maxted save and just how McConville survived his little shove at the end will remain one of life’s mysteries.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7.5 - Given the license to just run at Stanley’s defence and boy did he do just that, although Luton couldn’t quite make the most of their chances.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 7 - Scampered down the wing as Town remained on the front foot.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 6.5 - On near the end to bolster Town’s back-line.