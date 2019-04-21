Hatters rated v Accrington Stanley

Luton moved five points clear at the top of League One after a 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley yesterday. James Collins netted a penalty in the first half, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s double sealing the victory. Here’s how the players rated.

Marek Stech: 7.5 - Solid and dependable after being called in to replace the ill Shea. Didn’t have a great deal to do, but what he did, he did expertly.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Got forward on the right with his usual gusto, as Luton attacked at will at times. Great chance from a free kick only to see Maxted make one of a number of good stops.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - First start since August and he was part of a Town defence who comfortable kept their hosts out. Real shame to see him not last the full 90 after injuring himself in the second period.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Centre half looked imperious throughout, clearing his lines when needed as Stanley very rarely got within sight of the Hatters’ goal.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Back to his former club and ensured Town got back to their solid ways with another clean sheet. Played a big part in Town’s second goal, heading a corner back into the danger area for Mpanzu to score.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 9 - His influence grew and grew as the game wore on. Kept things simple on a shocking pitch and then popped up with the all-important second goal just when it was needed. Cracking finish to make it 3-0 and so close to a first hat-trick as well.

James Justin: 7.5 - Moved into midfield with Shinnie suspended and almost saw the move pay off, missing his kick early on. Energy and exuberance enabled Luton to be on the front foot as they overran their hosts.

Luke Berry: 7.5 - Early booking didn’t seem to affect him as got stuck in to the task making sure Town were dominant for long periods.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Buzzed around effectively, as he began pulling the strings during the second period. Will still be wondering how he didn’t score, denied in stunning fashion from point blank range by Maxted.

James Collins: 7.5 - Showed plenty of character to step up from the spot once more after his first effort was saved. Constantly harrying the home back-line as he forced a number of errors and could have added to his tally after the break.

Kazenga LuaLua: 8 - A bag of tricks that the Stanley defence just couldn’t contain at times. Won the second penalty which changed the game. Should have made it 2-0 only to somehow miss the target when clean through. Clearly didn’t want to come off either.

George Moncur (SUB): 8 - Very impressive from the moment he came on, as he enabled Town to shift up a gear. Almost scored from a free kick and brilliant run should have seen Cornick on target.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7 - His pace gave Stanley more problems late on and really ought to have netted, denied by the legs of Maxted.

Alex Baptiste (SUB): 7 - First outing in a Luton shirt in an unfamiliar holding role, but showed all his experience to break up some home attacks.