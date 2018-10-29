Hatters rated v AFC Wimbledon

Luton Town made it three wins in a week by beating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated for their afternoon’s work.

James Shea: 7 - Fine ovation from the home fans on his return to former side and found his old team-mates in just as charitable a mood, as they barely threatened his goal for the duration.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Had the space in front of him shut down for long periods as the Dons tred to contain their visitors. Did play a part in Town’s opening goal though as he combined with Hylton well and then played a part in a well earned clean sheet.

James Justin: 8 - On set-piece duty in the absence of Jorge Grant and sent in some dangerous corners at times. Did his job defensively though including one excellent header away under pressure at the back post.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Part of a solid centre half partnership which meant that AFC had precious few shots on target. Got through plenty of the dorty work in clearing Luton’s lines whenever necessary.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Clearly won his battle against Hanson as his extra height ensured the former Bradford man was left feeding off scraps, unable to dominate anything aerially against the imposing centre half.

Glen Rea: 8 - Screened the back four throughout, making sure little got through. Won his headers and clearances as he put in another excellent shift to make it a perfect week for the Town with three wins from three.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Showed some real composure to calmly notch his first goal of the season, volleying Shinnie’s perfect cross into the net. Never able to really run the game as he has done such was the Dons’ marking, but battled hard as Luton eventually wrested the game away from their hosts.

Andrew Shinnie (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Took the bull by the horns in the second period and was the driving force for Town, picking the ball up and running at the Dons players to create chances. Picked out Mpanzu perfectly for the first goal and kept on going as Hatters made the game safe late on.

Elliot Lee: 7 - Had been struggling to get into the fixture during the first period as AFC Wimbledon were up for the clash, restricting the space in which he had to work. Came into it more after the break and showed his class from distance, curling in a pressure-relieving clincher.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Had Luton’s best chances of the first half, with his header hitting the bar and another just wide. Lovely flick in the build-up to the opening goal but then wasted the chance to make it 2-0 with his Panenka penalty which he has since said is retired.

James Collins: 7.5 - Plenty of effort throughout as is the norm with Collins, going close with a low effort saved by McDonnell’s legs, while he never stopped closing down. Great persistence to set up Lee’s second, doggedly winning the ball back and then setting up his team-mate.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 7 - On for the final five minutes, but made one superb header away from danger that time to prevent a nervy finale.