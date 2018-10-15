Hatters rated v Barnsley

Luton Town fell to a first defeat in over a month as they lost 3-2 at Barnsley in front of the Sky TV cameras at the weekend. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 6 - Might be slightly disappointed with the first goal as Potts’ strike wasn’t completely in the corner. Little he could do with McGeehan’s second and no chance for the third. Distribution not the best either, a number of kicks going straight into touch.

Jack Stacey: 6 - Never allowed to enjoy the kind of freedom he has had in recent matches with Luton on the back foot for large periods. Couldn’t get close enough to Thiam for the clinching third either.

Dan Potts: 6 - Beaten by his namesake Brad in the build-up for the opening strike as Town’s defence didn’t take control of the situation. Like Stacey, unable to overlap and be a threat in the opposition half.

Matty Pearson: 6 - Struggled at times against his former side as Barnsley got into a host of good positions with Town’s back-line never looking as dominant as they have been.

Sonny Bradley: 6 - Went close to his first Luton goal, with a flicked header falling inches wide. Nutmegged by McGeehan’s effort which made it 2-0.

Glen Rea: 6 - Lost his footing at the crucial moment which allowed Moncur to cut inside and tee up McGeehan to score. Overrun at times as the Tykes flooded the midfield areas, particularly during the first half.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Found it tough going against such an impressive midfield triumvirate that the hosts possessed in Moncur, Potts and Mowatt. Beaten in the tackle for the first goal, although his shot that Walton parried for Collins to score should have seen Town level.

James Justin: 6 - Into the side for the injured Elliot Lee as he was given the chance in midfield this time. Got through plenty of running, but most of it was trying to keep Barnsley at bay.

Jorge Grant: 6 - Not allowed to be as effective such was the dominance Barnsley had for long stages. Almost had another set-piece goal but for the base of the post preventing his free kick from creeping in. Replaced before the hour by McCormack.

James Collins (STAR MAN): 8 - Four in four now as the striker has his mojo back, coolly converting his penalty and then finishing well late on to give Town a chance. Link up play was good, while left to rue a linesman’s flag that chalked off what he felt was an equaliser.

Harry Cornick: 6 - Little chance to utilise his pace as Barnsley kept him under wraps for large periods. When he did get clear, fouled in the box for the spot-kick.

Alan McCormack (SUB): 6.5 - His experience and know-how stopped Barnsley dominating the central midfield areas.

Kazenga LuaLua: (SUB): 6.5 - Gave Luton some width in the closing stages, with his deep cross hitting the post for Collins to score.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 6 - Great to see him back and had a case for penalty when hauled down by Lindsay in the area.