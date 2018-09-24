Hatters rated v Blackpool

Luton Town made it back-to-back clean sheets after an impressive display during a goalless draw at Blackpool on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 7 - Second successive week where he had very little to do such was the protection afforded to him by his defence. Turned one Feeney shot over and comfortably held another late effort, which was about the sum of his afternoon’s work.

Dan Potts: 8 - Defensively sound and made a superb tackle during the first half to prevent Feeney from what looked like a certain goal. Brave aerial challenge in the second period was enough to put off Thompson.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Almost helped provide Luton with the opener when his cross was turned goalwards by Heneghan, Howard saving well with his legs. Willing runner throughout as he always offered an option on the right.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Centre half was composed throughout the 90 minutes as ex-Hatter Cullen was forced to feed off scraps. Quelled the obvious threat of Gnanduillet when he came on in another impressive showing.

Matty Pearson: 8 - No-nonsense display once more as his partnership with Bradley starts to look more secure with every game, the pair picking up a second clean sheet in successive matches.

Glen Rea: 8 - Provided an effective barrier in front of the back four as little got through to ever test Shea. Calm on the ball as well, keeping things ticking over through the middle.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Had an excellent battle against the experienced Spearing, getting the better of him for the majority of the contest. Led a fair few of Luton’s charges during the second period.

Jorge Grant (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Backed up last weekend’s performance with another excellent display as he was always busy, looking to get on the ball and breaking forward to cause problems. Tested Howard after some fine skill and looked Town’s most likely creator.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Part of what was a sublime first half performance as Town’s passing on the floor caught the eye. Took the initiative to try and break the deadlock but could only shoot straight at Howard, while couldn’t quite find a way through after a late surge into the box.

Elliot Lee: 8 - Lively stuff from the forward as he had Luton’s two best opportunities of the game, denied on both occasions by two excellent Howard saves. Linked well with Collins and the rest of his attacker as Town did everything but score.

James Collins: 7 - Yet again, can’t knock his effort and work-rate, as he won his fair share of headers, but it’s just not happening in front of goal. Effort where he tripped himself up while shooting summed up his luck at the moment.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7.5 - Added some real pace to the Hatters front-line during his 15 minutes on the pitch.

James Justin (SUB): 6.5 - Had the final minutes in place of Shinnie.