Hatters rated v Bradford City

Luton Town’s superb home form continued yesterday evening with a 4-0 win over Bradford City. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

James Shea: 7 - Heart in his mouth when he almost dropped the ball on a plate for Doyle to level at 1-1. Recovered just in time and from then on, it was relatively comfortable again, with only lively City sub Jack Payne and Kelvin Mellor’s long ranger really giving him any trouble.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Always an outlet for the Hatters as they went forward, linking well with Cornick in particular at times. Solid defensively too as Town got back to their miserly ways with another clean sheet.

James Justin: 8.5 - Full back was somehow the quickest to react to Cornick’s shot being spilled to find the roof of the net and get Luton on their way. Two in three now for the homegrown hero who has taken his chance on the left by the scruff of the neck.

Matty Pearson: 9 - Centre half now a firm crowd favourite with another authoritative display at the back. Don’t think he lost a header all night and brilliant sliding challenge on Doyle at 1-0 prevented an equaliser.

Sonny Bradley: 9 - Oozing quality at the moment as not only is he force to be reckoned with aerially, but displayed some lovely touches on the ball as well. Cracking block early in the second period denied City the chance to get on the scoresheet too.

Glen Rea: 8 - Town’s captain continued to show just what a vital cog he is in Town’s well oiled machine, breaking up play and more often than not keeping things simple. Rare sight of goal in the first half but couldn’t get the power to beat O’Donnell.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Put another shift in and lovely flick to see Lee away for a chance that was saved, while his run and pass picked out the attacker to make it 2-0. Things just didn’t quite come off for him in the second period this time, although one fierce whack required a brave block.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - One of the main reasons that Town were so dominant in the first period as he kept hold of the ball effortlessly, ensuring City struggled to get out of their half at times. Worked hard the other way after the break too, enabling Luton to keep their advantage intact.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 9 - In the form of his life at the moment as notched a second double in the space of two games and up to double figures now. Composed finishes on both occasions and would have had a hat-trick late on, until a visiting defender got in the way. Just bursting with confience.

Harry Cornick: 8.5 - Kept his place despite Hylton being available and proved it was the right decision. Wonderfully audacious flick set up Lee for his second in the space of five minutes and got the goal he deserved late on, racing away to beat O’Donnell at the second attempt.

James Collins: 8 - Worked tirelessly all night upfront and although no real sights of goal himself on this occasion, his runs created space for others to capitalise on.

Dan Potts (SUB): 7 - Came on to ensure Luton kept things tight at the back and did just that. Real battle to dislodge Justin though.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 7 - Looks full of running in his cameos and almost had a first league goal, denied by the keeper.

Jorge Grant (SUB): 6.5 - Lovely backheel as he had the closing moments.