Hatters rated v Burton Albion

Luton Town comfortably made it six straight League One victories by beating Burton Albion 2-0 at Kenilworth Road yesterday. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 7.5 - Looked very secure throughout in everything he did, coming off his line well to smother from Cole and claiming the few crosses that he had to. Distribution was good as well, ensuring Luton could get going again quickly.

Jack Stacey (STAR MAN): 9 - Quite simply superb in that first half as he burst forward on the right flank at will. Picked out on a number of occasions, with Shinnie’s pass perfect. Still had plenty to do though, but did it quite brilliantly to break the deadlock.

James Justin: 8.5 - The EFL Young Player of the Month showed no signs of letting his performance levels slip with another high class display on the left. Kept Harness quiet throughout, while almost added another goal to his tally, his free kick drawing a desperate block from keeper Collins.

Sonny Bradley: 9 - Defender is another at the top of his game, reading the play excellently to make some crucial interventions and prevent Albion testing Shea. Class act on the ball as well, with one delicious crossfield pass to find that man Stacey once more.

Matty Pearson: 9 - Made two brilliant and vital clearing headers in the second period as Burton became slightly more adventurous. Crowd favourite was a big reason that the Hatters could make it three clean sheets on the bounce in front of their own fans.

Glen Rea: 7 - Picked up a knock early on that clearly hampered his movement and despite trying to run it off, had to concede defeat and leave the field.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Dropped back into the holding role after Rea’s injury and put in a disciplined performance. Showed good positioning when Burton occasionally broke to sweep things up. One effort looked goalbound until an Albion deflection.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Absolutely glorious pass to pick out the run of Stacey for Luton’s opener as produced some wonderful vision and weight of pass. Always neat and tidy in possession, while his work-rate made sure Burton couldn’t mount any sustained pressure.

Elliot Lee: 7 - Couldn’t quite have the same level of influence he has enjoyed in recent weeks, but like the rest of his side, gave everything to the cause. Late free kick almost added to the tally until an offside Hylton diverted it in.

James Collins: 8.5 - Once again, his drive and determination to put himself about knows no end, as he shut down defenders all afternoon. Showed it was the right decision to keep him on penalties too, hammering home a ninth of the season.

Harry Cornick: 8 - Used his pace well to get in behind the Albion defence with Town playing over the top to find him. Strength and power on display as well as he got away in the second half only to be crudely brought down.

Jorge Grant (SUB): 7.5 - Extended run this week after replacing Rea inside the opening half hour. Seamless transition too as he sprayed some fine passes to either flank.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 8 - With the game beginning to drift, was brought on to try and add a bit more pep upfront. Did just that, winning the penalty and then seeing a goal disallowed for offside.

Luke Berry (SUB): 6.5 - Little bit longer for Berry this week as he continues his comeback.