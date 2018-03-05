Hatters rated v Cambridge United

Luton Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Cambridge at the weekend to move a further point clear at the top of the League Two table. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

Marek Stech: 7.5 - One or two iffy moments from crosses in the first half, but stood firm when Town needed him late on. Good reaction save from Ibehre once U’s had drawn level and then came off his line well at the death.

Jack Stacey: 6.5 - Out muscled by Ikpeazu a few times on the right hand side and couldn’t prevent sub Ibehre getting across him to make it 1-1.

Dan Potts: 7 - Back into the side to replace Justin and made a vital block to stop Brown from scoring. Could have put Town 2-0 up only to see header just miss the far post in the second half.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Went about his business with very little fuss, cleaning up at the back as he handled the majority of United’s attacks. Moved into midfield late on as Town tried to hold on their lead.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Had kept Ikpeazu at arms length for the majority of the game, while his corners and set-plays caused problems once more. Brought the ball out from the back with real conviction at times too.

Flynn Downes: 8 - Played a big part in Town wresting the initiative back off United after those opening 10 minutes as he got on the ball and started picking out his passes with true efficiency. Did the ugly side of the game well late on when it became backs to the wall stuff for the visitors.

Lawson D’Ath: 5 - Rare chance in the starting line-up but then so unfortunate to see it ended on 20 minutes after picking up an injury. Story of his season so far.

Olly Lee: 7 - Came close to scoring once more against the U’s, albeit from much closer in this time, only to drag his shot just wide. Kept Luton on the front foot in the first period and withdrawn to try and shore things up late on.

Luke Berry (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Booed incessantly on his return to former club, but kept his cool throughout and was instrumental in how the Hatters went about their business, showing just why Cambridge were so desperate to keep him. Would have marked it with a goal but for a foul in the build-up.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Excellent performance on his return to the starting line-up as his hold up play gave Luton a real foothold, showing just what a better side Town are with him in it. Low shot forced the parry for Collins to score and his departure just after the hour mark was a real blow.

James Collins: 5.5 - Great striker’s instinct to not only follow up but also score when Hylton’s effort was saved. Blotted his copybook majorly with late red, especially after the dubious corner had actually been cleared.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 8.5 - Got his chance after D’Ath unluckily had to go off and took it superbly. A real threat when in possession and has surely played himself back into contention now.

Jake Jervis (SUB): 5 - Thankless task of trying to occupy the home defence once Collins was off.

Scott Cuthbert (SUB): 5.5 - Great to see him back but couldn’t stop United from drawing level.