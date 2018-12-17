Hatters rated v Coventry City

Luton Town won at Coventry City for the first time in almost 32 years as they enjoyed a 2-1 triumph on Saturday thanks to goals from Matty Pearson and James Collins. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 8 - Managed to shovel Hiwula’s effort away just before it crossed the line according to the officials. Fine stop from Clarke-Harris in the second period and then from Davies’ header too as City weren’t without their chances. Slight blot on his copybook in stoppage time, needlessly conceding a penalty to prevent a fourth successive clean sheet.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Another very assured performance from Stacey who cleared his lines effectively as it never felt like Luton were in any real danger of conceding. Willing runner on the right as he got up well to support Town’s attacks.

James Justin: 8.5 - Only once did Thomas really get the chance to have some space and deliver a cross for Hiwula as he was tightly marked by Justin throughout. Set-pieces proved vital, sending over a wonderful corner for Luton to take the lead and picked out Rea from another which almost led to a third.

Matty Pearson: 9 - No taking the goal off him this time, the summer signing demonstrating a striker’s instincts to turn home Bradley’s header from close range. Then demonstrated his skills at the other end of the field, with another dominating display as Luton once again proved desperately hard to break down.

Sonny Bradley: 9 - Another who is playing at the top of his game right now. Brilliant defensively and imposing height saw Luton take the lead, outjumping his markers to nod down for centre back partner Pearson to do the rest. Handled Clarke-Harris well as the City striker had just a couple of sights of goal.

Glen Rea: 8 - Unflustered in the engine room once more as the Hatters dominated central midfield forcing their hosts into a number of mistakes. Almost on target too with a cracking strike from Justin’s set-piece that was headed off the line.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Bar one poor touch in the first half when he had the chance to cross, the midfielder kept things simple and effective on an afternoon where conditions were against both teams. His ability to twist away from an opponent when under pressure saw Town up and running on numerous occasions.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Last season it’s doubtful whether he would have played in such a game with the weather as it was, but showed just how he is a big factor in boss Jones’s plans this term. Made sure Coventry were on the back foot for long periods and showcased a good range of passing too.

Elliot Lee: 9 - Just got better and better and better the longer the game went on as his influence saw Town control long periods of the second period. Popped up anywhere and everywhere, winning the ball back in dangerous areas and more often than not finding a team-mate. Sent over an excellent low cross for Collins to make it 2-0.

James Collins (STAR MAN): 9 - His work-rate was quite simply superb throughout the 90 minutes holding the ball up impressively and allowing Luton to gain a foothold further up the field, or a breather when need be. Took his goal well against the club he supports too, giving Coventry’s defence the slip to crash home.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Pace got him away from his markers for a chance in the first half which he dragged wide of the far post. Did well to play his part in Luton’s second though, finding the unmarked Lee and always kept the City defence honest until replaced by Hylton.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 7.5 - Looked really lively for the final 20 minutes once more, taking the attack to the home team.

Dan Potts (SUB): 6 - Caught out by the bounce from Burge’s clearance as Coventry won their late spotkick.