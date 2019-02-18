Luton celebrate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's goal at Fleetwood

Hatters rated v Fleetwood Town

Luton made it a club record 20 Football League games without defeat with a 2-1 win at Fleetwood on Saturday.

George Moncur fired in a glorious free kick five minutes before half time, before Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's effort was spilled into the net by home keeper Alex Cairns early in the second period, meaning Paddy Madden's injury time strike was a consolation. Here's how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

1. James Shea: 7.5

Made a brave save from Evans to prevent the hosts pulling one back in the second half to gain momentum. Swept up the danger well and took no chances on a difficult surface.

1. James Shea: 7.5

Made a brave save from Evans to prevent the hosts pulling one back in the second half to gain momentum. Swept up the danger well and took no chances on a difficult surface.
2. Jack Stacey: 8

Unbelievable energy at times as he burst forward with real purpose. Popped up on the left wing in the second period as Luton looked for a third. Stood firm defensively too.

2. Jack Stacey: 8

Unbelievable energy at times as he burst forward with real purpose. Popped up on the left wing in the second period as Luton looked for a third. Stood firm defensively too.
3. James Justin: 8

His free kick routine with Moncur worked wonders again. Victim of a few late challenges during the first half, but superb run took the defenders away from Pelly to allow him space to fire in the second.

3. James Justin: 8

His free kick routine with Moncur worked wonders again. Victim of a few late challenges during the first half, but superb run took the defenders away from Pelly to allow him space to fire in the second.
4. Matty Pearson: 8.5

Warrior-like performance against a physical Fleetwood side as he was always up for the fight. Took a few blows but kept on going and made sure the hosts very rarely got through.

4. Matty Pearson: 8.5

Warrior-like performance against a physical Fleetwood side as he was always up for the fight. Took a few blows but kept on going and made sure the hosts very rarely got through.
