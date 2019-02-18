Hatters rated v Fleetwood Town

Luton made it a club record 20 Football League games without defeat with a 2-1 win at Fleetwood on Saturday.
George Moncur fired in a glorious free kick five minutes before half time, before Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's effort was spilled into the net by home keeper Alex Cairns early in the second period, meaning Paddy Madden's injury time strike was a consolation. Here's how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.
1. James Shea: 7.5
Made a brave save from Evans to prevent the hosts pulling one back in the second half to gain momentum. Swept up the danger well and took no chances on a difficult surface.
His free kick routine with Moncur worked wonders again. Victim of a few late challenges during the first half, but superb run took the defenders away from Pelly to allow him space to fire in the second.