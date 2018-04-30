Hatters rated v Forest Green Rovers

Luton Town ended their home season at Kenilworth Road with a 3-1 victory over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday thanks to late goals from Olly Lee and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 7 - Very quiet first half as Town dominated before given little chance as an unmarked Doidge rifled past him. Few routine stops afterwards to keep Green from stealing a surprise win, while his distribution was good once more.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Ever-willing to get up and down the right flank as he joined in Luton’s attacks whenever the chance arose, offering good with to his team-mates.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Threat at set-pieces all afternoon as he has been all season and always an option on the left hand side when Hatters looked to go wide.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Appeared he would enjoy another comfortable afternoon at the back, until Town dropped down the gears in the second period, with Rovers enjoying the better of things. Managed to prevent the visitors from moving in front though as Luton found a second wind late on.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Kept Doidge out for the first half, but the Rovers striker found space to finish with aplomb early on after the break. Relished his chance at centre half for the closing stages of the season though and almost added a fourth too, inches wide of the target.

Alan McCormack: 8 - One of the biggest cheers came when, on a booking, he absolutely nailed a sliding challenge in the second period. Been a massive part of the successful run-in and hopefully not the last time he walks out on the Kenilworth Road pitch in a Luton shirt.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Kept play moving well early on as Town were in full swing and a delicious cross saw Hylton’s effort repelled by Belford. Saw less of the ball second half with Luton on the back foot but arrived perfectly near the end to give the home fans the celebration they wanted.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 9 - Been a revelation since winning his place back into the side and carried that stellar form on once more. Some intelligent passes early on, before coming into his own after the break, brave enough to commit his opponents with some driving runs. Second goal in successive home games as the break is coming just at the wrong time for him.

Elliot Lee: 8.5 - Absolutely bossed the first half when he was the fulcrum of Town’s attacking threat. Threaded a lovely ball to Collins for Hylton’s opener, denied by Belford and was always at the hub of things. Didn’t quite have the same influence second period, but really starting to thrive in that role now.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - Somehow had to wait 20 minutes to find the target, with Belford producing two miraculous saves early on. Had his 50th strike when pouncing from close range and always occupied Rovers’ defence from then on. No way can he claim Pelly’s as number 51 though!

James Collins: 7.5 - Booked for one of the most blatant handballs you could see when turning in Mpanzu’s cross, but a great run for the opener as his shot rebounded perfectly for Hylton. Always an out ball for Town with his work-rate too.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7 - Injected some real lift back into the Hatters and his cross set up Lee to get the crucial second.

Scott Cuthbert (SUB): 6 - On for the final five minutes, though whether that was a farewell appearance remains to be seen.