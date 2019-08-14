Hatters rated v Ipswich Town

Luton eased into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Ipswich Town last night.
Goals from Lloyd Jones, Elliot Lee and Andrew Shinnie were enough to see off the League One Tractor Boys, to set up a second round tie at fellow Championship side Cardiff City. To see how the players rated on the evening, read below.
1. James Shea: 7
Quiet first half as Town dominated, but called into action after the break. The odd dicey moment on crosses, he was more often than not sound both in the air and on the floor.
Man City youngster was handed his debut on the right hand side of defence. Caught out a few times but pace got him out of trouble and always looked to burst forward. Shame that injury curtailed his evening.
Showed just why he was so highly thought of as a youngster at Liverpool with his most dominant display for Town so far. Excellent header to make it 1-0, but his defensive work was impressive all night.