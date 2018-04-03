Hatters rated v Mansfield

Luton Town picked up a superb 2-1 victory against Mansfield Town yesterday afternoon as after trailing 1-0 at the break, goals from James Collins and Glen proved enough for the hosts to turn it around. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 8 - Keeper was left with little chance to stop Hemmings scoring, but important double save before the break kept it 1-0. Punched clear well near the end as once more his distribution was impressive yet again.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Returned to the side in place of Justin and made some important interventions in the first half. Kept threats to a minimum after the break and always a willing runner on the wing to give his side width.

Dan Potts: 8.5 - He was Town’s main outlet in the first half, getting down the left wing and putting in some dangerous crosses for Luton’s attackers. Defended impressively too and the hosts made sure they didn’t conceded after the break.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - Had started well, although was shrugged off the ball by Hemmings for Mansfield’s opener and then had to leave the field before half time due to what looked like a groin issue.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Misjudged the flight for Stags opener, but that was the only blot on his afternoon as he kept Angol quite for long periods. Great block on Hemmings at a crucial stage and his free kick fumbled by Logan led to Luton’s winner

Alan McCormack: 9 - Showing once again his importance to the Town cause as he kept things simple, flew into tackles, and was always cajoling and encouraging his team-mates. His presence and security allowed others, particularly Mpanzu, to flourish as well.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 9.5 - Recalled midfielder was outstanding, simply outstanding. Started off slowly to grow into the game with some excellent passing and ball retention but went through the gears in the second period. Set up Collins’ goal superbly as he was unplayable at times, with Mansfield powerless to stop him.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Couldn’t quite have the same kind of influence he did against Colchester as some of his passes were picked off, but still tried to keep play moving at all times. One good sight of goal as he fired off target

Elliot Lee: 6.5 - Not totally convincing at the point of the diamond as was dispossessed with Luton on the front foot at times, putting his side in trouble. However, did have the best chance of the first half and only denied a wonderful strike by the flying Logan after the break.

James Collins: 9 - Striker is bang in form now with eight goals in 12 games and up to 20 for the campaign. Took up a great position to convert Mpanzu’s cross and then crucial five minutes saw him deflect Angol’s shot behind and break away to win the free kick for Luton to win it.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Still getting back to his best after injury and didn’t get a lot of change of the Stags back-line. Might have had a penalty after being hauled down, while audacious effort from out wide the closest he came

Glen Rea (SUB): 8.5 - On for the injured Cuthbert and he helped keep Hemmings quiet for the second half with one clearance away from the line. Also showed a striker’s instinct to snatch a vital winner too. Some celebration too.

Jake Jervis (SUB): 8 - Replaced Hylton with 20 to go and helped Town see out the closing stages with little alarm. Held it up well, won plenty of free kicks as played his part in the win.

James Justin (SUB): 8 - Took up an advanced midfield role and gave the hosts good legs to keep Stags at bay. Close to sealing it with a deflected strike late on.