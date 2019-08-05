Hatters Rated v Middlesbrough

Luton Town snatched a late equaliser through James Collins to draw 3-3 against Middlesbrough in their opening Championship fixture of the season on Friday night.
Sonny Bradley, Martin Cranie were also on target for the Hatters and below is how the Luton players rated during the evening.
1. Simon Sluga (STAR MAN): 8.5
Went from hero to villain in the first half, one jaw-dropping save followed by a glaring error to gift Boro a leveller. Got over it though and made some excellent stops in the second period to keep the Hatters in it.
First goal in just under five years saw the Hatters take a 2-1 lead as he rose highest from a corner. Defender got up and down well on the right, and although foul for the penalty looked outside the area, the challenge was slightly rash.