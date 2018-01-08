Hatters rated v Newcastle United

Luton Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League Newcastle United at the weekend, producing a performance to be proud of in going down 3-1 at St James’ Park. Here’s how the Hatters rated against Rafa Benitez’s Magpies.

Marek Stech: 6.5 - Error from Murphy’s free kick proved costly as it undid Luton’s hard work and handed Newcastle an advantage that they quickly trebled. Did redeem himself with some excellent stops in the second half to keep Town in the game.

James Justin: 7.5 - Won the battle ahead of Stacey to keep his place and up against Ritchie in the first half, ensuree the winger couldn’t create too much from the left flank. Got forward well second half as Luton caused a sustained threat.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Returned after illness and handled the tricky Murphy reasonably well for long periods, only really properly beaten on one occasion. Helped add height to Town’s set-piece threat once more too.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Stood up to the task of marking his Premier League opponents for the majority of the encounter, barring the nine minutes in which Newcastle won the game. Cut off the supply line better after the break as Luton weren’t breached again.

Glen Rea: 8 - Dropped back to the centre of defence with Sheehan suspended and dispelled any worries with an accomplished display alongside Mullins. His clearance pounced upon by Hylton which lead to a rip-roaring second period too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6 - Tough ask to come in for such a high-profile game and couldn’t quite adjust to the pace of it. Didn’t go with Shelvey for the third goal as he was replaced at half time by Cornick.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Emotional moment to be out on the St James’ Park pitch after watching dad Rob there as a youngster and put in a display to be proud of. Kept play moving well and did his bit in helping Town get on the front foot after the break.

Luke Berry: 7.5 - Bags of effort once more although couldn’t make the most of the few openings that the visitors created in the first period. Different story after the break as Town almost got back into it.

Andrew Shinnie: 7.5 - Naturally didn’t see too much of the ball in the first half as the Magpies kept it well. Came more into the contest as the rest of his team did though and picked out Hylton for a goal that should have stood, while also saw his curler beaten away.

James Collins: 6.5 - A better first touch might have seen the striker break the deadlock after Woodman’s clearance went straight to him. Didn’t get much change out of the Newcastle back-line from there as they held firm.

Danny Hylton: 9 - Relished being on the big stage as he turned in a wonderful display. Never gave the Magpies defence a moments peace, scored one, should have had another that was chalked off and showed just why he is Town’s leading marksman. Top stuff.

Harry Cornick: (SUB): 8 - Introduced at the break as he allowed Luton to change shape and cause their top flight opponents a whole host of problems.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7.5 - On for Collins and gave Town extra impetus in the final 20 minutes. Inches away from a stunning strike as his free kick whacked the bar.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 7 - Late arrival to try and bolster Town’s attacking options, he almost made it 3-2 only to miss the target.