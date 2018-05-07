Hatters rated v Notts County

Luton Town finished their superb season in League Two with a hugely entertaining 0-0 draw at Notts County on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 8 - Handling was excellent all throughout and took the pressure off his defence whenever possible by coming off his line for crosses. Impressed greatly since replacing Stech for the run-in and gives Jones something to ponder for next season.

Jack Stacey (STAR MAN): 9 - Got up and down his flank for the entire 90 minutes and with Luton down to 10 men, kept on bombing forward to give his team-mate an outlet. Went close on three occasions, while didn’t once neglect his defensive duties, making a superb block on Stead.

Dan Potts: 8 - Part of a back-line which kept its 22nd and final clean sheet of the season. Didn’t have any real chances to add to his tally but broke away on the left to complete what has easily been his best season as a pro.

Alan Sheehan: 9 - Simply magnificent display from the centre half who got a great reception against a club he has served well earlier in his career. Dominated in the air against Stead and Forte cutting down the Magpies goal threat from very early on.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Like Sheehan, the pair ensured that County’s experienced front-line couldn’t fashion any real clear-cut opportunities on the day. Appearance number 50 of the season to proves just how consistent has has been.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - Managed the game excellently as he got in and amongst his opponents to disrupt them, while was still putting a huge shift in to put pressure on the ball when Town were a man light. Will have to wait and see if that is his last outing in a Luton shirt.

Olly Lee: 8 - Combined when with brother Elliot and brought out some tricks in the first half to the delight of the massed ranks of Luton fans. Decent hit was parried away by Collin.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Showed some real class to his play along with the pace and power that has typified his re-introduction to the side. Helped Town take a stranglehold on the game and was disciplined in the second period as Luton dominated with 10 men.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Made some excellent breaks, particularly in the first half when Town had a full complement, but couldn’t find the right pass and occasionally held on to the ball for too long as well. Still got his shots off, inches away from a stunner after the break.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Still not sure why he was booked in the first half as didn’t appear to do a great deal wrong. Second yellow was harsh as well although shouldn’t have given the officials any reason to make the decision. Now misses the opening game in League One.

James Collins: 8 - Ball in the net during the first half which was ruled out for offside as his running and work-rate was top notch once more. Had the best opportunity late on only for his control to let him down at the vital moment.

Harry Cornick: 7 - Gave Luton pace to burn in the closing stages and was inches away from turning in Stacey’s cross.

Flynn Downes: N/A - Replaced McCormack for the last few seconds.