Hatters rated v Oxford United

Luton Town concluded their League One season with a 3-1 victory against Oxford United at the weekend. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 8 - Excellent save from Mackie in the first half after Town gave the ball away and then stood up well to deny Browne making it 2-2 after the break. Golden glove completed a brilliant personal campaign.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Fine end to a wonderful season for the full back who caused no end of problems with his advances on the right flank. Almost finished with a goal, but for Eastwood’s intervention.

James Justin: 8 - Overlapped effortlessly on the left hand side, putting in a number of dangerous crosses with either foot. A player who should flourish even more on the bigger stage.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Cries of ‘shoot’ every time he advanced with the ball, but couldn’t notch his first goal of the season. Kept United under wraps for the majority of the contest, barring one spell in the second period.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Tested the visiting keeper with a header that was palmed away. Cautioned after the break, just the second picked up in 52 appearances this term, some going for a centre half.

Alan McCormack: 8 - Controlled the midfield on his return to the starting line-up. If it was his last outing in a Town shirt, the crowd favourite can leave with his head held very high indeed.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8.5 - Slightly more advanced with McCormack holding as he made some powerful bursts, showing good footwork in the area to force a decent save. Teed up Lee perfectly for his goal as he got around the pitch impressively.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - One of the classiest acts in the Town team, he got on the ball and sprayed it around yet again. Looks to have the all-round game to be at ease in the Championship once more.

George Moncur (STAR MAN): 9 - Wonderful free kick broke the deadlock early on and then he found a second wind after the break to run the show. Had a hand in Lee’s trike, before a superb break from inside his own half ended with the midfielder making the game safe.

Elliot Lee: 8 - Upfront alongside Collins and top drawer finish gave Luton breathing space, curling into the top corner with pinpoint accuracy. Linked well with his strike partner, one clever header setting up a good chance.

James Collins: 8 - Couldn’t make it six games in a row on the scoresheet, as Eastwood parried his close range volley. Still, 25 goals for the season is a more than adequate return for Town’s leading marksman.

Harry Conick (SUB): 7 - Gave Luton some extra pace for the closing stages, his cross eventually tucked away by Moncur.

Luke Berry (SUB): 6.5 - Bolstered Town’s midfield, testing Eastwood from range.

Aaron Connolly (SUB): 6 - On to give Collins his well deserved ovation.