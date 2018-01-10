Hatters rated v Peterborough United

Luton Town went out of the Checkatrade Trophy with a penalty shoot-out defeat against League One Peterborough United last night. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the evening.

James Shea: 9 - Real chance to push his name forward for selection at the weekend and did just that with an exemplary display. Distribution was top notch all evening and made some top stops, none better than his efforts from Marriott and then Anderson at the death.

Frankie Musonda: 8.5 - Played as part of a back three and coped with Marriott, Maddison and Lloyd well throughout. Made plenty of important interventions, accomplished in possession and no disgrace in missing from the spot either.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Captained the side with his suspension not counting for Trophy matches and a valuable 90 minutes to keep him ticking over. Lined up a number of free kicks on the night, but couldn’t quite add to his collection of crackers.

Akin Famewo (STAR MAN): 9 - Youngster put in a superb display both going forward and defensively. One minute he was motoring away to set up a Town attack, the next cutting out a dangerous cross at full stretch. Surely in contention for the trip to Chesterfield now.

Jack Stacey: 8.5 - Excellent display on the right hand side as he handled Maddison well when he switched flanks in the second period and advanced with real purpose whenever the chance arose, which it did frequently.

Lawson D’Ath: 8 - Another who can be pleased with his evening’s work as he got about the pitch well and always used the ball well when in possession. Few sights of goal as well but wasn’t able to break the deadlock.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Only player to retain his place from the weekend and it was a good move as he looked far more confident. Used his athleticism, with an excellent range of passing as well.

Luke Gambin: 6.5 - Real disappointment for the midfielder who has caught the eye in these games previously. Took a knock after a heavy tackle and wasn’t able to run it off, eventually forced off in the first half.

Jack Senior: 8 - Always gives everything whenever picked and was no different this time. Got stuck in and his energy saw him fly up and down the left flank all evening, seeing a fair few efforts blocked.

Jordan Cook: 8 - Bags of effort from the attacker who almost thundered in a superb strike early on. Showed a wonderful leap at times to win his headers and was closer than most, nodding against the post.

Harry Cornick: 8 - Had an excellent hour as he remained a constant threat to the Posh back-line with his never-say-die attitude and willingness to run at players. Glorious cross for Cook almost led to an opener.

Josh McQuoid (SUB): 7.5 - Surprise to see him back on the bench and introduced midway through the first half after Gambin’s injury. Didn’t let anyone down and almost snatched a late winner.

Andrew Shinnie (SUB): 6.5 - Sent on near the end but couldn’t unlock the Posh defence.

Olly Lee (SUB): 6.5 - Final change in the closing stages and tucked away his penalty confidently.