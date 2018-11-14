Hatters rated v Peterborough United

Luton suffered a 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United in their final Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash on Tuesday night. Here’s how the Hatters rated during the game.

Marek Stech: 6 - Back in for his first start since August and as in the league game, found himself picking the ball out of the net in the first half. Slightly wrong-footed by the opener, no real chance with the free kick, but did shovel one dangerous Maddison effort away. Precious little to do after the break, as he kicked well throughout.

Matty Pearson: 6.5 - Shunted over to right back as he was one of two to keep his place from the weekend’s FA Cup win. Will be disappointed to get beaten to the cross by Daniel as Posh broke the deadlock, although did give Town a glimmer of hope when his cross was fumbled in badly by O’Malley.

Jack James: 6.5 - Proud moment for the teenager as he was handed his full Hatters debut. Played out of position at left back and a real tricky opponent in Maddison for his first outing, who gave him some tough times in the first 45. Like the rest of his team-mates though, improved after the break, looking far more assured.

Alan Sheehan: 6 - Valuable minutes for the club captain as he tries to win his place back in the side. Set-piece delivery and crossing was unusually off on the evening though, while had a great chance to pull one back, heading wide at the far post when completely unmarked.

Lloyd Jones: 6 - Back from injury and useful run-out for the former Liverpool defender. Under the cosh at times in the first half as Peterborough dominated, before the Hatters got a grip on proceedings and looked more like themselves after the break.

Alan McCormack: 6 - Another who needed the game after a spell on the bench in recent weeks. Caught in possession and then gave away the free kick which led to the second goal. Cynical trip earned him a booking as well as he incurred the wrath of the small number of home fans at times.

Arthur Read: 6.5 - Some good moments in the opening 15 minutes, testing the keeper from distance and had his touch been better, could have gone through to give Town the lead. Found himself overrun when Posh got control of the game and never able to fully make an impact in the second period.

Jorge Grant (STAR MAN): 8 - Effortless in possession at times as he is a joy to watch when on the ball. The main creative force for Luton in the second period as his vision set up a great chance for Cornick, while also spotting Sheehan’s run too.

Kazenga LuaLua: 7 - Looked tricky and dangerous for large parts, always eager to get the ball down, commit his opponents and try to beat them. Never shy of unloading from range either, as one such attempt drew an excellent save from the Posh keeper.

Harry Cornick: 6.5 - Got into some good areas in the first half, only to see his final ball let him down somewhat. Brilliant chance after the break was sliced wide, while was then denied a second goal in two games by the legs of O’Malley.

Aaron Jarvis: 6 - One of the toughest tests of his fledgling Hatters career thus far, as he was up against former Premier League star and £8m defender Sebastien Bassong. Thought he had opened the scoring only to be flagged offside, while found opportunities scarce in the second half.

James Justin (SUB): 6 - Deployed in midfield as Town searched for an equaliser.

Josh Neufville (SUB): 6 - Had the final knockings.