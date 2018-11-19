Hatters rated v Plymouth Argyle

Luton Town produced a magnificent performance to hammer Plymouth Argyle 5-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 7.5 - Getting used to some quiet afternoons at Kenilworth Road and this was another one. Did have to keep his wits about him to deny Taylor in the second period, although little he could do about Grant’s consolation.

Jack Stacey: 9.5 - Was too much for Argyle’s defence, bursting forward on the right to set up Cornick’s strike for Lee to tuck away. Such a vital part of Town’s attacking prowess as he gets up and down for the entire 90.

James Justin: 10 - Brilliant display at left back as he was a major part of Town’s creative juices that were flowing in that first half. Set up the opening goal, scored the third and then brought down for the penalty for Collins to convert. Giving Jones a real selection headache now with Potts fit.

Sonny Bradley: 9.5 - Up against his former side and clear he made the right decision to leave in the summer and head to Kenilworth Road. Player of the month Ladapo went off at the break such was the lack of joy he was getting. Close to a goal too, Macey flipping his header over the top.

Matty Pearson: 9.5 - Should really have started the rout even earlier, heading wide from a corner. After that though he just dominated Argyle’s forwards although will be gutted a fourth successive clean sheet was missed out on in the final minute.

Glen Rea: 10 - Another who was at the top of his game with his passing to get out of tight situations a world away from when he first joined. Stopped any chance of a Pilgrims fight back in the second period as he got the ball off his back four and kept it moving, while shutting down any forays into Luton territory.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 9 - His energy and ability to outmuscle opponents was a massive factor in the manner in which Luton destroyed the visitors in that first period. Few late blasts would have brought the house down, one wide and the other tipped over.

Andrew Shinnie: 9.5 - Continued his fine form from recent weeks with another hugely influential display in midfield. Played a big part in Justin’s strike by finding the run of Cornick and his coolness on the ball saw Town pass their opponents to death at time.

Elliot Lee: 10 - Ran the show from the tip of the diamond as he was just too hot to handle for Plymouth all afternoon, with the ball seemingly on a string at times. Displayed his poachers instinct to slot home once Cornick’s shot was saved and some marvellous vision to send over a glorious pass for Collins to score.

James Collins (STAR MAN): 10 - Was the main man on the day with his second Town treble. Pulled away from his markers excellently for the first, slammed home a penalty for the second and then with his confidence-boosted, brilliant outside of the boot effort to complete his hat-trick. Hold up play and headers also very good.

Harry Cornick: 9.5 - Too hot to handle for the visitors throughout the game. Chose the right option in shooting across Macey for Lee to make it 2-0, while got his head up well to pick out Justin for Luton’s third as well.

Jorge Grant (SUB): 7.5 - Continued the good vision on show as almost played in Jarvis late on.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 7 - Another cameo in which he buzzed around the visiting back-line.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 7.5 - Longest league run-out for the Hatters as he allowed Collins a deserved ovation. Just couldn’t gather Grant’s pass and inches away with a late header.