Hatters rated v Port Vale

Luton Town suffered the heaviest defeat of manager Nathan Jones’s reign on Saturday as they were humbled 4-0 at Port Vale. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on what was a difficult afternoon in Stoke-on-Trent.

Marek Stech: 5.5 - One sharp save from Montano in the first half he was then left totally exposed after the break as Vale ran riot, conceding four goals for the first time in his Luton career.

James Justin: 4.5 - Caught out of position on occasion as Whitfield enjoyed an influential afternoon against Town’s back-line. Came closest with a shot in the second period, but you never felt it was going to lead to a fight back.

Dan Potts: 4.5 - Unlucky to see his clearance cannon off Mullins and into the net, but it was rare day when none of Luton’s defenders came out of it with any real credit.

Johnny Mullins: 4.5 - Found Pope far too hot to handle all afternoon. Endured a torrid time in the air as the Vale front man bossed proceedings. Unfortunate to be in the wrong place for the own goal though.

Alan Sheehan: 4.5 - Another who struggled with Pope as the Vale man dominated throughout. Didn’t get many chances to unleash his set-pieces too with Luton on the back foot for most of the game.

Glen Rea: 4 - Was doing okay in the first half, but had a second half shocker to forget when dropping into a back three. Caught out for Vale’s second, woeful backpass for the third and missed clearance for the fourth. Hopefully a complete one-off as has been excellent lately.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 4.5 - Part of a midfield that was just second best for by a resurgent Vale side. One effort in the first half went close, but didn’t get tight enough to his men as the hosts took charge.

Lawson D’Ath: 4.5 - Few breaks forward in the first half, as Luton threatened sporadically, but nothing really came of them. Couldn’t grasp the opportunity that came his way and first league started of the campaign was ended before the hour mark.

Harry Cornick (STAR MAN): 5.5 - The only one who really looked like causing any problems in the first half as he drove at the Vale defence and had a few moments of joy. Couldn’t get going after the interval though and replaced.

Danny Hylton: 5 - Caused the home defence some grief in the opening stages and put in plenty of effort, but was starved of service for long periods and reduced to chasing lost causes late on.

Elliot Lee: 5 - Back in the side to partner Hylton and had one fierce effort blocked, but then didn’t see a lot of the ball with Town unable to mount any sustained pressure. Made way early too.

James Collins (SUB): 5 - Arrival was meant to herald a way back into the game, but Town went on to concede a further three.

Luke Berry (SUB): 5.5 - Some ridiculously good control, but couldn’t get Luton on the front foot.

Andrew Shinnie (SUB): 5.5 - Looked excellent in possession but it was far too little too late by then.