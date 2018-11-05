Hatters rated v Rochdale

Luton Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Rochdale on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated for their afternoon’s work.

James Shea (STAR MAN): 9 - Easily his best display in a Luton shirt as the keeper was the only reason that Hatters didn’t trail at half time. Great save when Inman went through before an even better double stop from Done. Less to do in the second half as Town tightened up and thankful to the crossbar for denying Clough.

Jack Stacey: 7 - Looked like he might have an impact on the game in the early stages, dashing into the box and crossing for Hylton to stab wide. However, Dale then took over, as he had to keep his wits about him when the hosts kept pressing.

James Justin: 7 - Up against a tough opposition as Rochdale went wide to create chances so had his hands full for the majority of the contest. Set-pieces caused the odd moment of concern when Luton could get forward.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Defender was under the cosh in the first period, as Luton were grateful to Shea for keeping them in it. Had to use his magic hat quite regularly after the break to head the danger away when Dale went long to Andrew.

Sonny Bradley: 7.5 - In the right place to clear on more than one occasion as Dale always looked the more likely to break the deadlock. Found Henderson a tricky customer, the striker often dropping deep to get attacks going. Used his height well from corners, looking the most likely to score for Luton.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Up against it as Dale clearly won the midfield battleground, particularly in the first period and could consider himself slightly lucky not to give away an early penalty. Like the rest of his team-mates, got more of a grip after the interval as the hosts couldn’t break through quite as often.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Plenty of harrying and closing down when the hosts had the ball, which limited his ability to drive forward. Still tried to get things going though and lovely vision to pick out Collins for a chance in the second half.

Andrew Shinnie: 5.5 - Couldn’t get in the game at all as Rochdale dominated possession, his touch letting him down at times when Luton had an opportunity. Had 10 minutes after the break to try and impose himself on proceedings, but was taken off when that didn’t happen.

Elliot Lee: 5.5 - Led the odd charge forward, picking out Hylton for a chance and curling an attempt of his own side. Other than that, another who struggled to have an influence as Dale had by far the better of it. No real surprise when substituted early.

Danny Hylton: 6 - Missed Town’s two best chances of the first half, stabbing wide on both occasions. Few penalty shouts turned down, while lunging challenge on Henderson deemed worthy of a red and now misses three games.

James Collins: 6 - Had precious little service throughout although went close for Town in the second period, narrowly wide from 20 yards. Taken off due to a clash with Henderson as Luton couldn’t afford going down to nine.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6.5 - Added some real pace to Town’s attacking options as they tried to to counter, although that was curtailed when visitors down to 10.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 6.5 - Had his longest league run-out since signing for the club and made his intentions clear early, firing in a shot, but was well handled by the hosts.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 6.5 - Came on to firm up the Hatters’ back-line after Hylton had been dismissed.