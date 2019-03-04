Hatters rated v Rochdale

Luton made it 22 Football League games unbeaten with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Rochdale at the weekend.
Goals from Danny Hylton and James Collins ensured the Hatters triumphed, and here's how the players rated on the day.
1. James Shea: 7
Celebrated his 50th appearance for the club with a relative ease as bar the odd effort from distance, very little came his way. 20 clean sheets for the season now.
2. Jack Stacey: 8
Instrumental in Luton taking the lead as his clever skill and cross eventually led to Hylton finding the bet. Always a huge threat but could have settled nerves earlier when racing clear from half way.
3. James Justin: 8
Couldnt get forward quite as much as he has done in recent home games, particularly in the first half as Dale stood firm. Moved into midfield late on and caught the eye.
4. Matty Pearson: 8
Defender was often first to the ball forward when it came, clearing his lines with gusto. Kept things moving on the floor well too as Luton played out from the back at times.
