Hatters rated v Scunthorpe United

Luton Town made it back-to-back wins on Saturday with an impressive 3-2 victory against Scunthorpe United. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 7 - Good save from Morris early on, unfortunate to see the rebound fall kindly for Novak to draw his side level. Once more, such was Town’s impressive defence, he was left with very little to do in terms of actual shots on his goal.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Flew forward on the right hand side as is now the custom for Town’s right back. Picked out Justin with perfection to grab Town’s third and then went on his own soon afterwards, Alnwick making a good low stop.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Solid performance throughout as he managed to get free in the opposition area at times from corners, unable to force home a second of the season. Slight worry as he was replaced late on by Sheehan with what was a tight groin.

Matty Pearson (STAR MAN): 9 - Brilliant display from the centre half as, particularly second half, he was first to everything in Town’s back-line. Won his headers, cleared his lines, put his body on the line for the cause and even managed to charge forward on one occasion. Not forgetting it was his pass that set up Cornick’s opener as well.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Went about his business efficiently alongside Pearson as Town kept their opponents to limited opportunities. Might be slightly disappointed he couldn’t clear from Novak when on the line as the Iron drew level.

Glen Rea: 8 - Assured showing from Rea whose passing continues to get impress. Lovely ball forward from deep saw Collins get a shot away, while another perfectly weighted one saw Stacey in to set up Justin for the winner.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Not quite at his absolute best in the first half, but quickly got back there in the second period as he charged forward to keep Town on the front foot, brushing of his opponents in another display of real power.

Jorge Grant: 8 - Only change to the side from Tuesday’s win at Oxford and it was a good one as he looked inventive and happy to run with the ball, particularly for Lee’s goal. Few dangerous corners delivered, although free kicks were a bit hit and miss.

Elliot Lee: 8 - Looked to be playing a major role in the game as scored a cracking left-footed strike to put the Hatters 2-1 in front. Pulled up holding what appeared to be a tight hamstring just before the break though, as he was forced off.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Timed his run perfectly to reach Pearson’s pass over the top and then somehow squeezed his effort beyond Alnwick to open the scoring. Constant threat in the second period only when Town broke away, but once more his finishing was to let him down.

James Collins: 7.5 - Covered plenty of ground as his confidence was clearly buoyed from netting two in two. Had chances to extend his scoring run only to put a header at Alnwick and then shoot over when faced with a near enough open goal in the second period.

James Justin (SUB): 8 - On for Lee just before half time as he relished his longest run-out in the league since Wycombe away. Great energy after the break, and a superb through ball put Cornick in for an opportunity. Striker’s instinct to add Town’s third.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 7 - Only on for the final five minutes, but still managed to make a vital block from Morris in that time.