Hatters rated v Scunthorpe United

Luton Town made it seven straight wins with a 2-0 triumph at Scunthorpe United yesterday. Here’s how the Hatters rated during their victory at Glanford Park.

James Shea: 7.5 - Excellent handling kept out Wootton’s close range header, while commanded his box well, claiming a number of crosses in the second period as he kept an excellent fifth clean sheet in six matches.

Jack Stacey: 7 - Had a great opportunity to pick out a team-mate inside the opening five minutes only to take a heavy touch as the ball ran out. Not as many chances to break forward after that with Hatters having to keep their wits about them at the back.

James Justin: (STAR MAN) 8 - Excellent burst forward from full back and had the visition to pick out Shinnie for the midfielder to put the Hatters in front. Defended well throughout, was good on the ball and set-pieces caused problems as well.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Defender was beaten a few times in the first half as Scunthorpe created enough chances to take the lead. Was back to his usual self after the break though, clearing the danger impressively, particularly one late on from under his own bar.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Centre half was an assured presence for the Hatters as he often rose highest to clear when Iron went long. Mainly calm with the ball at his feet too as Town looked to play from the back where possible.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Into the holding role in the absence of Rea and again was disciplined. Kept his natural instincts to burst forward under wraps to ensure Luton weren’t often caught out of shape.

Jorge Grant: 6.5 - In for his first league start since October, but didn’t get much of a chance to influence proceedings, with Luton not enjoying that much possession at times in the first period. Was taken off early in the second half for McCormack to beef up Town’s midfield.

Andrew Shinnie: 7 - Classy finish for Town’s opener as he timed his run to perfection and produced a lovely side-footed finish for his fifth of the season. Like the rest of his side, couldn’t really get his foot on the ball in the first period, but got stuck in after the break.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Played his role in Town’s attacking threats as it was his effort that saw Alnwick parry into the path of Cornick to make it 2-0. Should have added a third, only to surprisingly opt against heading, but wonderful block at the death showed the Hatters’ commitment to the cause in keeping yet another shut out.

James Collins: 7 - Led the line manfully as he had little service with which to work with during a first period that Luton on the back foot at times. Came into it more after the interval as Town looked a far better outfit.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Excellent effort in the first period saw Alnwick make a wonderful low save after being picked out excellently by Lee’s pass. No stopping him early in the second half though as he followed up clinically to give his side real breathing space.

Alan McCormack (SUB): 7 - First run out since October and his experience and knowledge saw the visitors keep United at arms length for the final half hour.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 7 - Another good showing from Hylton as he looked busy in the last 15 minutes, sending one volley inches wide.

Luke Berry (SUB): 6 - On at the death as Town saw the game out.