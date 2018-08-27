Hatters rated v Shrewsbury Town

Luton Town fought back twice to earn a thrilling 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

James Shea: 6.5 - Crazy decision to put the ball down for a free kick that never was, punished to the full by Lee Angol. Hopefully a case of lesson learnt for the keeper, who to be fair, did redeem himself with an excellent low stop from the striker at the death.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Always looking to get forward for the Hatters, although a few heavy touches saw moves break down in the first period. Dangled a leg for Whalley to go over and win the spotkick but recovered well and got the all-important strike to make it 2-2 and set up Town’s rousing finale.

Dan Potts: 7 - Up against a much-improved Whalley in what was a good battle, particularly during the first period when the ex-Luton man impressed. Didn’t have as much to do second half with the visitors going back into their shells.

Matty Pearson: 7 - Had his hands and quite often face full with Angol all afternoon, the visiting forward booked for constantly using his arms for leverage. Kept him reasonably quiet for the majority as very little he could with bizarre second goal.

Sonny Bradley: 7 - Didn’t have a great deal to do with Shrews not exactly throwing men forward at any time of the game. Had plenty of possession in the first half as Luton were often than not forced backwards to try and find another way through the massed opposition ranks.

Glen Rea: 7 - Distribution was off in the first period as he gave the ball away, with Luton unable to gain any kind of momentum. Came good after the interval with Town’s midfield clearly getting the upper hand.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Struggled with his passing in the first half as Shrews’ defensive formation snuffed out the threat he has carried so often this season. To his credit, never once hid and became a force in the second period, with an assist for Stacey, while brought down later for the penalty too.

Jorge Grant: 7 - Absolutely wonderful free kick at a vital part of the game as it restored parity just after the break. With the expectation raised, was disappointed to blaze another one over the bar, handing responsibility back to Lee.

Andrew Shinnie: 7 - Caught in possession now and again as with space at a premium, couldn’t really find any pockets in which to flourish and show his undoubted quality.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 8 - Forward is clearly relishing his chance in the front-line for Town, as he looks well suited to League One level. Played a part in Town’s equaliser and got the all-important winner, albeit via a deflection.

Danny Hylton: 5 - Out of sorts performance from Town’s talisman as he was off the pace of the game, with Jones later revealing it was down to a sore hamstring.

James Collins (SUB): 7 - Got about the pitch well after replacing Hylton and his movement saw Luton playing on the front foot. Desperate to get off the mark for the season only to miss his chance from the spot.

James Justin (SUB): 6 - Couldn’t have the same impact as he had on Tuesday night but ensured Town weren’t under too much late pressure.