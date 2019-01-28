Hatters rated v Southend United

Luton Town reached the top of League One after beating Southend United 1-0 at Roots Hall on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated.

James Shea: 7.5 - Another day, another quiet afternoon, another clean sheet. Only really tested once from range as Cox let fly, palming aside for a corner. Good with his feet too as Luton often played out from the back.

Jack Stacey: 9 - Both of Town’s full backs are in the form of their lives at the moment, and huge reasons behind their lengthy unbeaten run. Boundless energy on the right flank and almost put Luton in front, denied by a fine save from Bishop.

James Justin (STAR MAN) 9: - Running out of superlatives now to describe Justin’s performance as they are at a consistently high level each week. Set-piece set up Pearson while he almost found the target himself and then found Collins superbly to blaze over.

Matty Pearson: 9 - Defender had an early tangle with Cox, which he quickly came out on top of, by rising highest to power his header home which proved to be the winner. Solid and assured as the Shrimpers barely had a sniff.

Sonny Bradley: 9 - Close to his first goal for the club, his volley saved by the legs of Bishop, but won’t be bothered too much by that, with Luton keeping yet another clean sheet and move to the top of the tree.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - Bossed the midfield against his former side with another terrific display. Constantly won the ball back and kept things moving as Luton dominated for large periods.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - The odd misplaced pass aside, looked to be coming out of his slight recent dip, particularly after the break as Town went for that second goal to clinch it. Drew a number of fouls to ensure United couldn’t gain a foothold.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Ability on the ball in deeper areas allows Town’s attackers that extra time to make their runs, knowing the Scot will rarely give it away. Did the other side too, tracking back to make some important challenges and help out his defenders.

Luke Berry: 8.5 - Getting stronger and stronger with each 90 minutes he completes. Wonderful vision created an early chance for Stacey, while dragged another opportunity wide himself.

James Collins: 8.5 - Led the line excellently as he occupied the home defence when Luton went long, while he was often seen at the other end, clearing the danger away as well. Glorious chance to give the visitors real breathing space, but blazed well over on his left foot.

Kazenga LuaLua: 8.5 - Ran his socks off for the team as he put a real shift in, while his pace allowed Town to stretch Southend’s defence. Dug out some fine crosses from the left in what was a tireless effort.

George Moncur (SUB): 6.5 - Had the final five minutes as he looked classy in possession.