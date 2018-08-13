Hatters rated v Sunderland

Luton Town fought back to earn an excellent point against Sunderland on Saturday to pick up their first point of the League One campaign.

The visitors went ahead through Josh Maja’s goal on the stroke of half time, before Matty Pearson popped up with an excellent finish in the second period to make it 1-1. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the afternoon.

Marek Stech: 6.5 - Couldn’t do much about Maja’s opener, the young striker finishing with real quality into the bottom corner. Lucky escape when Gooch’s shot burst though his hands and over, while then saw the woodwork come to his rescue from Maguire’s close range effort.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Given the nod over Justin after the recent transfer speculation ended with the window shutting on Thursday. Turned in a good display and always got forward well, almost setting up the winner for Hylton.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Had his hands full with Gooch but despite one rash sliding tackle that almost gave away a penalty, came through the test well. Might have won it at the the death, only to head over from a corner.

Alan Sheehan (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Immense in the air throughout as he made sure Luton very rarely lost out when the ball was played long. Set-piece led to Pearson’s leveller, while a cracking sliding challenge prevented Maguire from winning it.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Wasn’t happy afterwards with losing Maja for the opener as Town were undone on the stroke of half time. Became a threat from corners in the second period and produced a finish of real quality to ensure Luton picked up a deserved point.

Alan McCormack: 7.5 - Just adds so much wily experience to the base of Town’s midfield, utilising all the tricks of the trade where possible. Good range of passing and promising to see him complete another 90 minutes in a Luton shirt.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Not quite as influential as last week at Fratton Park, but still happy to receive possession in dangerous areas, and allow players on to him before bursting away. Adding some real discipline to his displays now.

Jorge Grant: 6.5 - Looked good in possession and spread play wide well during the opening 45 minutes as Town tried to find a way through the Sunderland defence. Made way for Cornick though as Town searched for an equaliser.

Elliot Lee: 6.5 - Another who didn’t see too much of the ball with Sunderland keeping it away from Luton’s attacking threats well. Couldn’t get a shot away when found by Stacey in the first half and then a great break in the second was let down by a heavy touch.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Well marshalled throughout by the home defence as they ensured his supply line was cut off for large parts. Great chance when he escaped their attentions near the end, but couldn’t direct his header on target.

James Collins: 7 - Like Hylton, was kept on a tight leash by the visitors, with Loovens oozing quality at the back. Dropped deep to try and get involved, linking well as the hosts started to get on top.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 6.5 - Came on try and stretch the visitors with an injection of pace and certainly gave them something to worry about.

Glen Rea (SUB): 6 - Added a bit more steel for the final few moments.

Jake Jervis (SUB): 6 - Late addition to proceedings.