Hatters rated v Swindon Town

Luton Town ran up yet another stunning win as they emerged 5-0 victors at Swindon Town on Boxing Day. Here’s how the Hatters rated during their Boxing Day triumph.

Marek Stech: 8 - Called into action in the first half as he turned over Mullin’s shot from range. Dominated his six yard box impressively after the break, palming away Taylor’s corners when required. Cracking celebratory kneeslide too.

James Justin: 8.5 - Continued his attempts to cement the right back berth with another fine showing as he helped Town keep a clean sheet while managed to get forward and offer Town the width they required too.

Dan Potts: 9 - Kept things solid when Luton needed to in the first half, and should really have added to his tally, volleying over from close range. However, picked out Hylton for a second goal which broke Swindon’s resistance.

Alan Sheehan: 9.5 - Brilliant from the skipper once more. Set-pieces caused trouble as usual, but he was quick to repel everything that came his way and made some excellent blocks. A real powerhouse in the air, while bringing the ball out of defence with true authority.

Johnny Mullins: 9 - Kept things extremely solid alongside Sheehan once more as he ensured that clear-cut chances were at an absolute premium for the Robins. Has definitely filled the void left by Cuthbert’s absence.

Glen Rea (STAR MAN): 9.5 - Brilliant performance in the holding role from Rea as he has made it his own now. Stunning challenge set up Town’s third as he timed his sliding tackle to absolute perfection on Linganzi and kept possession excellently.

Olly Lee: 8.5 - Plenty of neat touches in the centre as his vision and array of passing helped pick out his team-mates when Luton turned the screw in the second period. Good run on the outside allowed Cornick to take aim. as well

Luke Berry: 9 - Another marvellous showing as he won so many midfield battles on the day. Came close from range once more, and should really have made it six only to miss from close range at the death.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Good on the ball early on as Town put together some good moves, but just couldn’t quite break through the Swindon back-line. Withdrawn once Luton had the lead in order to conserve energy for Port Vale trip.

James Collins: 9 - Wonderful, wonderful finish against his former side as he cut in from the right and curled magnificently into the corner. Great work-rate once more and set up the third with a fine cross that saw Taylor turn into his own net.

Danny Hylton: 9 - Along with Collins, didn’t give the home defence a moments rest. Clinical glancing header from Potts’s delivery saw Town add a quickfire second as he made it 15 for the campaign already.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 8 - His introduction made sure there was no let up for Swindon and netted a cracking fourth goal with an unerring finish.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 8 - Was desperate to score from the moment he came on and did so in sublime fashion, curling beyond Vigouroux late on.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 7 - First action for a while and he ensured Town finished on the front foot.