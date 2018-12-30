Hatters rated v Walsall

Luton Town scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Walsall yesterday and keep their lengthy unbeaten run going. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 6.5 - Tried to read the penalty only for Ferrier to outwit him, and will be slightly disappointed with the second goal, not getting enough on his punch for Cook to score.

Jack Stacey: 6.5 - Needlessly brought down Dobson for a spotkick that gave the hosts something to cling on to. Few bursts down the right and should have picked out Collins only to overhit the cross.

James Justin: 6.5 - Rare off day in the first half as not much came off for him with some heavy touches and passes unusually going astray. Kept going though and might have pulled Hatters level earlier, only to drag wide from a good position.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Defender was a strong presence at the back getting up well to repel Walsall’s long balls forward away. Won a vital header as Luton kept the ball alive for LuaLua to eventually pounce.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Centre half had been impressive in keeping the Saddlers’ chances at a premium with another commanding display. Thrown forward at the end as an emergency striker when Luton pumped the ball upfield looking to salvage a point.

Alan McCormack: 8.5 - First league start since August but didn’t appear rusty in the slightest, becoming more and more influential the longer the game progressed. Came into his own during the second period when switching the play, while had a big hand in both goals, his driving run and shot falling to Collins, and then challenging keeper Roberts for LuaLua to do the rest.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Looked back to near his best with a dominant display in midfield. Desperately unlucky not to score when his curler hit the post, but kept his nerve to put the ball back into the danger area in the build-up to Town’s injury time leveller.

Andrew Shinnie: 6.5 - Wasn't really a game when Town could get their fluent free-flowing football going such was the doggedness of their hosts who cut down the space at every opportunity. Had a hand in the visitors pulling one back although then made way for Sheehan.

Elliot Lee: 6.5 - Not a huge amount came off for Lee on the day as he turned down a few opportunities to shoot in areas he would usually let fly. Well marshalled by the home defence and was noticeably frustrated when a number of decisions went against him.

James Collins: 7.5 - Striker was in the right place to clinically fire home when Alan McCormack’s shot fell into his path to reach double figures for the campaign and third in four games. Work-rate stood out, as he linked up well with Hylton in the second period.

Harry Cornick: 6 - Town hadn’t threatened a great deal during Cornick’s half an hour, the striker appearing to hurt his thigh and then replaced by Hylton to ensure it didn’t get any worse.

Danny Hylton (SUB): 7.5 - On for Cornick in the first half and caused the Walsall defence plenty of problems. Desperately unlucky to see another goal wrongly ruled out for offside, and was in the melee as Town dramatically levelled. Can't claim the equaliser as his though!

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 8 - Had a significant impact as his direct running caused the Saddlers problems. Showed real class to flick in his first goal for the club, sending Town's packed away end into delirium.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 7.5 - What an option to have from the bench as his delivery from set-plays was crucial in Luton getting their deserved equaliser, sending another dangerous corner into the box.