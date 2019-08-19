Harry Cornick celebrates putting the Hatters 1-0 up against West Bromwich Albion

Hatters rated v West Bromwich Albion

Luton suffered their first home defeat of the season, beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Town had taken a first half lead through Harry Cornick's header, before Baggies substitute Grady Diangana scored twice in three minutes to give Albion victory. Here's how the Hatters rated below.

Tested from distance a few times in the first half as he stood up to the challenge. Couldnt reach Dianganas effort that flew into the bottom corner and then given no chance from close range soon afterwards.

1. Simon Sluga: 6.5

Tested from distance a few times in the first half as he stood up to the challenge. Couldnt reach Dianganas effort that flew into the bottom corner and then given no chance from close range soon afterwards.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Excellent deep cross perfectly picked out the run of Cornick to put the Hatters ahead in the first period. Threat was shut down for the majority of the game afterwards though.

2. Martin Cranie: 7

Excellent deep cross perfectly picked out the run of Cornick to put the Hatters ahead in the first period. Threat was shut down for the majority of the game afterwards though.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Another who was switched on in the first period as Luton kept the Baggies at arm's length. However, a poor pass out of defence led to Albion taking the lead early in the second half.

3. Dan Potts: 6.5

Another who was switched on in the first period as Luton kept the Baggies at arm's length. However, a poor pass out of defence led to Albion taking the lead early in the second half.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Repelled most of the threats that came his way in the opening 45 minutes with Town looking solid at the back. Two goals in the space of six second half minutes changed all that though.

4. Matty Pearson: 6.5

Repelled most of the threats that came his way in the opening 45 minutes with Town looking solid at the back. Two goals in the space of six second half minutes changed all that though.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4