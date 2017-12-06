Hatters rated v West Ham U21s

Luton Town’s goalscoring exploits showed no signs of slowing down as they enjoyed a 4-0 win over West Ham U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy second round at Kenilworth Road last night to make it 21 goals scored in just five games. Here’s how the Hatter rated on the evening.

James Shea: 7.5 - Keeper finally got the clean sheet he has deserved this season. Tipped one free kick over and made a few smart stops in the second period, while came out for crosses well too.

James Justin: 7.5 - Valuable minutes for Justin as he looks to try and break his way back into the first team once more. Made some good attacks out from the back whenever he could as as well.

Jack Senior: 7.5 - Lively as ever on the left hand side of defence, throwing himself into tackles with his usual gusto. Good cross late on led to Cotter making it 3-0.

Frankie Musonda: 8 - Defender showed good positioning all evening as he was often in the right place to clear the danger away, especially during the Hammers’ only period of concerted pressure in the second period.

Akin Famewo: 8 - Another who took his chance well on the night as he ensured Hatters continued their miserly nature in front of goal whatever the competition, with a fifth clean sheet in seven. Listened to his manager’s instructions as raking pass sent Jarvis away to score.

Kavan Cotter: 7.5 - Won’t forget his second senior start in a hurry as kept things neat and tidy in the midfield, displaying some good long range passing too. Showed commendable composure when the ball dropped in the area to net his first ever Luton goal too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Made a few lively bursts forward from midfield against the side he started out with as he was one of many who will have benefited from the 90 minutes.

Lawson D’Ath: 7 - Up and running in a Luton shirt now as he was left completely unmarked to head home his first goal for the club from close range.

Luke Gambin (STAR MAN): 8 - Ran the show in the first half as was quite clearly the game’s stand out player, dazzling his opposition with his twists and turns. Real tenacity in delivering a pinpoint cross for D’Ath and also played a part in the fourth a well.

Aaron Jarvis: 7.5 - Striker got to grips with the game the longer it wore on as showed some good hold up play and then gave a real glimpse of his potential with a wonderful touch and finish to bag his first ever professional goal.

Jordan Cook: 7 - Ran and ran all evening chasing a number of lost causes to stretch the Hammers defence. Looked like it wouldn’t be his night after missing a sitter, but charged down the keeper in stoppage time to make it 4-0.

Arthur Read (SUB): 6 - On to gain a little more experience in the closing stages.