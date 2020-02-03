Luton were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday

Hatters rated: West Bromwich Albion 2 Luton Town 0

Luton were beaten for the 11th straight league game away from home on Saturday, going down to a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

The Hatters were behind when Donervon Daniels put through his own net after 15 minutes, with home defender Semi Ajayi putting the game beyond them with 20 minutes to go. Here's how the Town players rated at the Hawthorns.

Although on the losing side, one of his most assured performances so far as its hopefully starting to click. Cleared his lines well, handling decisive and made two good saves, one in particular a fine tip over the bar.

1. Simon Sluga: 7.5

Although on the losing side, one of his most assured performances so far as its hopefully starting to click. Cleared his lines well, handling decisive and made two good saves, one in particular a fine tip over the bar.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
After two decent displays, the full back struggled on the big stage. Gave the ball away cheaply for West Broms first and was caught in possession on more than one occasion. Overhit his corners as well.

2. James Bree: 4

After two decent displays, the full back struggled on the big stage. Gave the ball away cheaply for West Broms first and was caught in possession on more than one occasion. Overhit his corners as well.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Up against Matty Phillips, he couldnt prevent the wideman from getting a number of crosses into Towns box. Outjumped by Ajayi as Albion put the game beyond their visitors with 20 minutes to go.

3. Dan Potts: 4.5

Up against Matty Phillips, he couldnt prevent the wideman from getting a number of crosses into Towns box. Outjumped by Ajayi as Albion put the game beyond their visitors with 20 minutes to go.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nightmare start against his former side, turning Robinsons cross beyond Sluga to give Baggies the early goal Town had been desperate to avoid. Was never overly comfortable on the ball, eventually replaced by Carter-Vickers.

4. Donervon Daniels: 4.5

Nightmare start against his former side, turning Robinsons cross beyond Sluga to give Baggies the early goal Town had been desperate to avoid. Was never overly comfortable on the ball, eventually replaced by Carter-Vickers.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4