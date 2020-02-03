Hatters rated: West Bromwich Albion 2 Luton Town 0
Luton were beaten for the 11th straight league game away from home on Saturday, going down to a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
The Hatters were behind when Donervon Daniels put through his own net after 15 minutes, with home defender Semi Ajayi putting the game beyond them with 20 minutes to go. Here's how the Town players rated at the Hawthorns.
1. Simon Sluga: 7.5
Although on the losing side, one of his most assured performances so far as its hopefully starting to click. Cleared his lines well, handling decisive and made two good saves, one in particular a fine tip over the bar.
After two decent displays, the full back struggled on the big stage. Gave the ball away cheaply for West Broms first and was caught in possession on more than one occasion. Overhit his corners as well.
Nightmare start against his former side, turning Robinsons cross beyond Sluga to give Baggies the early goal Town had been desperate to avoid. Was never overly comfortable on the ball, eventually replaced by Carter-Vickers.