Hatters Rated: Who was the star of the season?

The Hatters had 55 matches in total and based on their average ratings, for those players who featured in 15 or more games, here, in reverse order, is who came out on top.

1. Alan Sheehan - 19th - Average rating: 6.93 League - Apps: 17. Starts 4. Goals: 0. 'Cups - Apps 4. Goals: 1.'Total - Apps: 21. Goals 1. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Dan Potts - 18th - Average rating: 7.02. League One - Apps: 24. Starts: 15. Goals: 1. 'Cups - Apps: 3. Starts: 3. 'Total - Apps: 27. Goals 1. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Harry Cornick - 17th - Average Rating: 7.08 League One - Apps: 32. Starts: 14. Goals: 6. 'Cups: Apps: 5. Starts: 5. Goals: 2. 'Total - Apps 37. Goals 8. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Danny Hylton - 16th - Average Rating: 7.20 League One - Apps: 25. Starts: 18. Goals: 8.'Cup - Apps: 3. Starts: 2. Goals: 0.'Total - Apps: 28. Goals: 8. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more