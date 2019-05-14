Hatters Rated: Who was the star of the season?
Luton Town enjoyed a magnificent 2018-19 campaign by being crowned champions of League One and securing promotion to the Championship.
The Hatters had 55 matches in total and based on their average ratings, for those players who featured in 15 or more games, here, in reverse order, is who came out on top.
1. Alan Sheehan - 19th - Average rating: 6.93
League - Apps: 17. Starts 4. Goals: 0. 'Cups - Apps 4. Goals: 1.'Total - Apps: 21. Goals 1.
jpimedia
2. Dan Potts - 18th - Average rating: 7.02.
League One - Apps: 24. Starts: 15. Goals: 1. 'Cups - Apps: 3. Starts: 3. 'Total - Apps: 27. Goals 1.
jpimedia
3. Harry Cornick - 17th - Average Rating: 7.08
League One - Apps: 32. Starts: 14. Goals: 6. 'Cups: Apps: 5. Starts: 5. Goals: 2. 'Total - Apps 37. Goals 8.
jpimedia
4. Danny Hylton - 16th - Average Rating: 7.20
League One - Apps: 25. Starts: 18. Goals: 8.'Cup - Apps: 3. Starts: 2. Goals: 0.'Total - Apps: 28. Goals: 8.
jpimedia
View more