Hatters rated: Wigan Athletic 0 Luton Town 0

Full players ratings as the Hatters pick up a point at the DW Stadium.
Luton extended their unbeaten run to three games in the Championship after a stalemate at fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday. To find out how the visitors rated on the day, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 8
Ridiculously good and important save at the death from Jacobs ensured the Hatters left Wigan with a well deserved point. Handling and kicking secure all afternoon in a hugely commanding display from the Croatian.
Moved over to right back to go up against Kieffer Moore when he dropped off and did his job solidly for the full 90. Featured at the other end too, with strong claims for a penalty turned down by referee Gavin Ward.
Makeshift left back showed his versatility once more, and more importantly didnt let anybody down on the day. Kept things tight as his experience was required with Wigan full back Byrne a constant threat for the hosts.
Skipper recovered from his hip injury in time to play a vital role in Lutons fourth clean sheet of the season, and second in three outings on their travels. Dominated aerially with some thumping headers clear.