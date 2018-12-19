Hatters receive over 2,000 tickets for Owls trip

Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 2,177 seats for the FA Cup third round trip to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, January 5.

A full allocation of 4,000 tickets are available for the 12.30pm kick-off, with season ticket holders able to purchase two tickets per person from tomorrow.

These will remain on sale until close of business on Sunday, December 23, with any remaining tickets available on Monday, December 24.

They will remain on sale until 2pm on Friday, January 4, while prices are Adult £12; O65: £8; U21s: £8 and U17s: £3.

For non-season ticket holder prices are: Adult: £15; O65: £10; U21s: £10; U17s: £5.

The Bobbers Travel Club will be running coaches to this game and tickets will only be available through the Luton Town Ticket Office.