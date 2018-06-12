Hatters sign ex-Plymouth defender Bradley on a three year deal

Luton Town have made their second addition of the summer by signing former Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny Bradley on a three year deal.

The 26-year-old finalised a medical at The Brache this morning before heading to Kenilworth Road to complete paperwork his contract that will start on July 1.

Bradley revealed last week that he was leaving Home Park after two years with the Pilgrims, whom he helped win promotion to League One in the 2016-17 season after joining from Crawley Town.

In that campaign, Bradley won the Pilgrims’ player of the year award and was selected in the EFL League Two team of the year, as he went on to make 96 appearances for Argyle, scoring 11 times.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones, who has been a long-time admirer of Bradley, said: “Sonny is naturally left-footed, a real good size, an excellent defender and he gets goals from set plays, so he’s someone we have liked and have wanted to bring to Luton for a while.

“With us losing Scott Cuthbert and Johnny Mullins, it’s important that we have that experience and a leader around the place again, so we’ve added another real quality one to strengthen the squad. We’re delighted to have him here.”

Bradley added: “It’s been a long couple of days getting down here, but I’ve finally got the paperwork and stuff signed, so I just want to get started now.

“I seemed to get linked with Luton every transfer window, but it’s just worked out well that coming into this summer I’m a free agent, so it made things quite easy.

“I met the manager and was really impressed with the plans. I’m just looking forward to getting started now.”