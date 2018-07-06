Hatters sign Forest midfielder Grant

Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old spent past 18 months on loan at Notts County in League Two, scoring 19 goals last term as they were knocked out of the play-offs by Coventry City and has long been on Hatters manager Nathan Jones' wanted list.

On finally getting his man, Jones said: “Jorge is a player that we’ve tried to get here for over a year.

“We tried to sign him last summer, we enquired about him in January and we’ve tried to get him permanently now, but that’s not been possible so we’ve done the next best thing and taken him on a season-long loan.

“He’s someone I like, someone who had a fantastic season last year and was part and parcel of an excellent season for Notts County.

"He was one of the main factors in them being up at the top of the table for so long so he’s a great acquisition.

“He’s similar to Luke Berry in terms of the season he had for Cambridge before we signed him.

"We want to score goals, we’re an attacking side and Jorge is a positive player. He adds that competition in those areas.

“He’s someone who is different to what we’ve got. We don’t tend to sign two similar players. We like the variation and he’s one who will give us real quality.”

Speaking about the move to Kenilworth Road, Grant added: "Obviously I knew about Luton Town last season when I was at Notts County.

"Both times we played them, they played really good football and it’s one of those things where you think ‘That’s a team I’d love to be in’.

“So when I knew the interest was there I was delighted to come down and speak to the manager.”