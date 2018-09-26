Hatters sign former Brighton and Newcastle winger LuaLua

Luton Town have signed former Newcastle United and Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who has also played for Doncaster, Sunderland and QPR during his career, is a free agent after leaving the Black Cats in the summer, so is able to sign outside of the transfer window.

He’s a quick, powerful, potent attacking player which is something that is in rare supply – and is something we felt we needed. Nathan Jones

LuaLua has been training with Nathan Jones’ squad for over a week and featured in the development side’s Central League game with AFC Wimbledon last Tuesday.

Luton boss Nathan Jones, who has previously worked with LuaLua at the Amex, where he spent seven years and made the bulk of his 228 appearances in a career, told the club’s official website: “I’ve known Kazenga for a long time having worked with him at Brighton, and he’s a fantastic talent. He has something that not many have, totally different from what we have here.

“We knew he was available and I’ve tried to get this done for a little while now, so it’s not just been recently.

“I spoke to Kazenga and his agent before the season started, but the fact that we’ve been able to get him in and persuade him to come here is a good coup for us.

“He’s a real attacking footballer and we know which role he’s going to play for us because we don’t generally play with wingers, although we do at times.

“He’s a quick, powerful, potent attacking player which is something that is in rare supply – and is something we felt we needed.”

LuaLua, brother of former Newcastle and Blackpool striker Lomana, said: “It’s good to sign until the end of the season, to get some game time and enjoy my football.

“From the first day I came the boys were really nice to me, and it’s been really good.

“I know Nathan from Brighton, and he’s a very good coach.

“He’s good at what he does, so it made it so easy for me to come in and train with the boys here.

“I know Joaquin Gomez and Glen Rea as well from our time together at Brighton, so I’ve settled in very well.”