Hatters sink to the bottom after Wigan beat Blues

Luton's miserable start to 2020 was completed as they slumped to the bottom of the Championship this afternoon.

After Town went down to a 3-1 defeat at Millwall, a game they had led with 22 minutes to go through Sonny Bradley's header, they then saw all the other bottom teams pick up crucial victories.

Previous basement side Wigan Athletic saw off Birmingham City, who are the next visitors to Kenilworth Road in the league on Saturday, January 11, 3-2 at St Andrews to climb above both Luton and Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Stoke City enjoyed a thumping 5-2 success at Huddersfield, as they are now 21st in the table, sitting three points in front of the Hatters.

Luton, bottom on 21 points, are now in severe danger of being cut off from the teams above them, already trailing Huddersfield and Charlton by seven points, with 20 games of the season remaining.